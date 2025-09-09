Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Declines By 32.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 903,300 shares, adropof32.6% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 50,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,720. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compugen had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 87.45%.The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

