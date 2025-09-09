Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,976 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof50% compared to the average daily volume of 5,316 call options.

DeFi Development Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ DFDV traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. DeFi Development has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of -7.35.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 129.81%.The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DFDV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on DeFi Development in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

