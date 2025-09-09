Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.18. Glencore shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 108,909 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Glencore Stock Up 4.9%

Glencore Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

