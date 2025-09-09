Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,240,000 shares, adropof32.6% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently,2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

CRUS stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,033. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

