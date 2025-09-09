Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, agrowthof48.5% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Central Plains Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Central Plains Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.