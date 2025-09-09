Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

Valero Energy stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,308. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

