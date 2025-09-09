Financial Contrast: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) vs. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

International Business Machines pays an annual dividend of $6.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. International Business Machines pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seagate Technology pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Business Machines has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Seagate Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International Business Machines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Seagate Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

International Business Machines has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Business Machines and Seagate Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $62.75 billion 3.79 $6.02 billion $6.16 41.59 Seagate Technology $9.10 billion 4.42 $1.47 billion $6.77 27.95

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Seagate Technology. Seagate Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Business Machines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Business Machines and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 9.11% 37.62% 7.08% Seagate Technology 16.15% -169.60% 19.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Business Machines and Seagate Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 1 9 8 1 2.47 Seagate Technology 1 5 14 0 2.65

International Business Machines currently has a consensus price target of $268.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Seagate Technology has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. Given International Business Machines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats International Business Machines on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.