The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,279,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HD stock opened at $420.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

