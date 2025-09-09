American Trust Sells 7,063 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

