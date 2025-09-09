Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $86,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $20,079,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $578.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

