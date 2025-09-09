Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Grows By 47.9%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,641,300 shares, agrowthof47.9% from the July 31st total of 6,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.3 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.