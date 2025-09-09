Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Grows By 47.9%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,641,300 shares, agrowthof47.9% from the July 31st total of 6,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.3 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
