Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 138 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.15. The company has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

