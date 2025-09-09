Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400,500 shares, adecreaseof23.5% from the July 31st total of 3,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,002.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,002.5 days.

Keppel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. Keppel’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

