Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in August

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, anincreaseof35.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.74.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.