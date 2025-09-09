Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 158,400 shares, adecreaseof33.4% from the July 31st total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LKREF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

