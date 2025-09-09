Ascent Group LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.61.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

