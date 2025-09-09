UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,040,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,062,713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.26% of Alphabet worth $5,005,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 36,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 399,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,398,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

