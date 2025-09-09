StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 2,730,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,662. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in StoneCo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after buying an additional 2,534,079 shares in the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after buying an additional 4,446,709 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,982,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 359,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

