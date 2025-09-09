Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

