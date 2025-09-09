Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,310 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.96 and its 200 day moving average is $371.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.