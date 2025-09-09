Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, adeclineof21.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Trading Down 2.9%

MYTAY stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.82 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.