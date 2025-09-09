Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Declines By 24.4%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 386,000 shares, adropof24.4% from the July 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.
Merck KGaA Stock Down 2.8%
OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Merck KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.