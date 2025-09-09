Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Declines By 24.4%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 386,000 shares, adropof24.4% from the July 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 2.8%

OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

