Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,300 shares, agrowthof28.8% from the July 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 232.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

