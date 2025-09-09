Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 693,500 shares, adeclineof32.7% from the July 31st total of 1,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Ncc Group Price Performance
Shares of NCCGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ncc Group has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.
Ncc Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ncc Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ncc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.