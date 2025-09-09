Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 693,500 shares, adeclineof32.7% from the July 31st total of 1,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Ncc Group Price Performance

Shares of NCCGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ncc Group has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Ncc Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

