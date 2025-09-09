Shelagh Glaser Sells 3,655 Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $608.60. 518,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,070. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synopsys by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Synopsys by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

