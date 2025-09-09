Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $30,830.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $30,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,093.90. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%.The business had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 294,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

