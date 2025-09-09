Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 442,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.46. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

