Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $63.53 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 886,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,527,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CocaCola
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%
KO stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
