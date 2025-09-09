Windsor Advisory Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $599.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.