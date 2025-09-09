Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.