Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

