Prostatis Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $599.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.14. The company has a market capitalization of $716.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

