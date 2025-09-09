WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $17.60. WhiteFiber shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 831,579 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYFI shares. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Trading Up 14.1%

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.