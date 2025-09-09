McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 15,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

