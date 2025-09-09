VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.82 and last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 105928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

