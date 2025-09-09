ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.14). Approximately 42,505,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 7,534,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.06 ($0.11).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 34.0%
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,213.48 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
