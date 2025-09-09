Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Trading 13.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$57.50 and last traded at C$55.10. 2,441,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,406,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.04.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.72.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.