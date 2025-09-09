Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 26141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$502.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1591 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%, with a minimum annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.0% (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular floating rate monthly cash distributions targeted to be at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 2.0%, with a minimum targeted annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum targeted annual rate of 10.0% and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.