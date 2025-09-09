Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.19), with a volume of 974589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.16).

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 470.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.21.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity China Special had a positive return on equity of 83.04% and a negative net margin of 561.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

In other news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 per share, for a total transaction of £5,817.66. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

