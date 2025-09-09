Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNZOY shares. Zacks Research raised Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denso presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Denso Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,767.34 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Denso

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

