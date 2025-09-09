Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 152,400 shares, agrowthof50.4% from the July 31st total of 101,300 shares. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $139,557.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,310.57. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $81,404.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326.46. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,083 shares of company stock worth $45,973 and sold 9,267 shares worth $377,769. Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

