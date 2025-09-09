Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 360,400 shares, agrowthof40.0% from the July 31st total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,238. The stock has a market cap of $298.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBAN
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.