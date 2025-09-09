Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 360,400 shares, agrowthof40.0% from the July 31st total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,238. The stock has a market cap of $298.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 132,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBAN

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.