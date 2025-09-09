Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,650,000 shares, adropof28.7% from the July 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 395,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bruker by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 94.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

