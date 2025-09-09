CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Down 28.5% in August

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,100 shares, adeclineof28.5% from the July 31st total of 49,100 shares. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CERo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.80% of CERo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERO shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CERo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 102,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,111. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $895.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($70.23) by $8.52.

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.