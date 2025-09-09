Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 price objective on the stock.

CRST traded down GBX 0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 148.40. 208,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.42 million, a PE ratio of -517.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.42. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 140.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 200.20.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

