Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSLH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Marshalls from GBX 370 to GBX 240 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 319,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 169.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,863.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £15,932.04. Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 per share, with a total value of £10,150. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

