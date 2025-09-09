Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 to GBX 170 in a research note published on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 190 to GBX 188 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189.33.

Ibstock Stock Down 0.9%

LON IBST traded down GBX 1.22 on Monday, reaching GBX 133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 131.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.83. The company has a market capitalization of £527.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,452.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £155,000. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

