Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 135 price target on the homebuilder’s stock.
TW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 to GBX 147 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.2%
Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.