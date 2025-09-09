Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 135 price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 to GBX 147 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.17.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.12 on Monday, hitting GBX 98.84. 18,575,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.27.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

