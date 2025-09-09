Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 685,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after acquiring an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $280.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

