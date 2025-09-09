Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 147 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.96 and a 200 day moving average of $371.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

